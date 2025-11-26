 Top
Naveen Yadav Sworn in as Jubilee Hills MLA

Telangana
26 Nov 2025 12:46 PM IST

BRS rival defeated by a margin of 24,729 votes in recent Assembly by election

Naveen Yadav took oath as Jubilee Hills MLA

Hyderabad: V. Naveen Yadav took oath as the MLA of Jubilee Hills on Wednesday in the presence of Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at the Legislative Assembly premises.

Naveen Yadav secured a total of 98,988 votes in the recent elections, defeating BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha by a margin of 24,729 votes. With his swearing-in, he formally assumed office and responsibilities as the elected representative of the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Party leaders, supporters, and public representatives were present during the ceremony


