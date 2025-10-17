Naveen Files Nomination for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad:Congress candidate V. Naveen Kumar Yadav and 19 others filed their nominations for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection. Naveen Kumar, accompanied by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek and other senior party leaders, submitted two sets of nomination papers.

Among other candidates, Kandadi Manipal Reddy filed his nomination from the Telangana Republican Party, Saik Rafath Jahan from the AIMIM (INQ), Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb from the Jatiya Jansena, and Sudarshan from the Shiv Sena (UBT). Several independent candidates also entered the fray.



In his affidavit, Congress nominee Naveen Kumar Yadav disclosed that he is facing seven cases registered by the Hyderabad Police under different police station limits. He mentioned having Rs 4 lakh in cash and stated that the sources of income for him and his wife, Varsha Yadav, include rent, agriculture, and real estate.

Naveen Yadav declared total assets worth Rs 30 crore, while his wife Varsha Yadav declared assets valued at Rs 8 crore. A bachelor of architecture graduate (2007), Naveen also reported Rs 63 lakh in liquid investments such as gold and bank deposits. His wife, Varsha, possesses 2 kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.49 crore in cash, investments, and bank accounts.

The Congress candidate owns agricultural lands and residential properties in Hyderabad and its surroundings valued at Rs 29 crore, whereas his wife holds immovable assets worth Rs 5.75 crore. Naveen Yadav also declared a hand loan of Rs 75 lakh taken from an acquaintance.

Both Naveen Yadav and his wife have been income tax payers since 2021, filing their returns based on earnings from rent, agricultural, and real estate activities.