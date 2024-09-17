Navaratri festivities conclude in Srisailam

Kurnool: The Ganapati Navaratri festivities concluded in Srisailam on Monday with Purnahuthi and other sacred rituals. The celebrations, which began on September 9th, marked the end of Ganesha Navaratri with the Nimajjanam performed at Sri Swamy's Yagashala. Throughout the festival, daily rituals such as Vratakalpa pujas, Mandaparadhana, Upanishad recitations, Japanushthanam, and Ganapati Homam were conducted. Evening pujas were performed to Lord Ratnagarbha Ganapati, Lord Sakshi Ganapati, and Panchaloha Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy, installed at the Yagashala, along with the Mrithika Ganapati at the Sakshi Ganapati temple.Special poojas were also offered to Lord Ratnagarbha Ganapati, Sakshi Ganapati, and Mrithika Ganapati, followed by rituals to Panchaloha Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy. Nityahomam and other homam, including Ganapati Homam and Jayadihomam, were performed. Later, Purnahuthi, Vasantotsavam, and Avabritham were conducted.

In the Avabritham ritual, the Panchaloha Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy idol was immersed in Mallika Gundam at the temple premises according to the Vedic tradition. The Mrithika Ganapati Swamy, installed in the Sakshi Ganapati temple, was immersed at Lingalagattu on Monday.



