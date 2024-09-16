Natiya Mehfils, Blood Donation Drives Mark Milad

Hyderabad: To commemorate Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, a series of events was held across Hyderabad, including religious discourses and blood donation camps at various mosques and function halls.

Natiya mehfils and special gatherings took place after Isha and Zohar prayers on Sunday night and Monday afternoon. At the 16th annual Khutba-e-Seerat held at the Shahi Masjid at Public Garden in Nampally, Maulana Dr Ahsan Al Hamoomi, the mosque's imam, emphasised that the Prophet's life serves as a perfect model for daily conduct.

He highlighted that Islam and the teachings of the Prophet encourage women to excel in fields such as business, medicine, and education. The Maulana also recounted events from the Prophet's life, illustrating his embodiment of love and compassion, including his forgiveness of those who troubled him and his family.

Following Zohar prayers on Monday, a life support and training camp was conducted at Public Garden, where doctors demonstrated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques. The camp was well-received, with over 150 young participants.

A plantation drive was held at Shahi Masjid, where fruit-bearing saplings were distributed to attendees of the Milad gathering. Blood donation camps were organised at over 20 locations across the city in honour of Milad. At the Asifia Central Library blood donation camp, which is a yearly tradition, a large number of youths came forward to donate blood.

Earlier in the day, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee held a meeting for its volunteers, who were trained for various activities related to Milad celebrations. Participants were instructed to ensure adherence to traffic rules during the Milad processions, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday. The annual procession was deferred as it coincided with Ganesh idol immersion and will be conducted on September 19.