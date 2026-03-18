Nationwide Drug Survey Spurs Telangana’s Rehab Push

Hyderabad: A landmark national survey has laid bare the scale of narcotic substance abuse in India, exposing long-standing gaps in policy planning and underscoring the urgent need for region-specific interventions. Conducted between December 2017 and October 2018, the study was the first of its kind to cover all 36 states and Union Territories. More than 1,500 personnel were involved, gathering data from over 2 lakh households and 4.7 lakh individuals, while an additional 72,000 drug-dependent people were surveyed across 135 districts. The findings provide a comprehensive picture of substance use patterns in the country, which had previously been obscured by the absence of reliable data.

In Telangana, the Narcotics Bureau has revealed that there are currently over 20 lakh drug consumers across the state. Rather than focusing solely on peddlers, the bureau has adopted an innovative strategy centred on rehabilitation. By counselling addicts in the presence of their families and referring them to 36 de-addiction centres, officials aim to reduce demand for narcotics. The logic is straightforward: if consumption declines, the market for peddlers shrinks, thereby weakening the supply chain. This approach marks a departure from traditional enforcement-heavy models and places emphasis on treatment and family involvement.

The national survey, commissioned by the ministry of social justice and empowerment and led by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS in collaboration with medical institutions and NGOs, revealed striking patterns. Alcohol emerged as the most commonly used substance, with 14.6 per cent of the population — nearly 16 crore people — reporting consumption. Usage among men was significantly higher at 27.3 per cent compared to 1.6 per cent among women, highlighting a stark gender divide. States such as Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab and Goa reported higher prevalence levels. Cannabis was the next most commonly used substance, with 2.8 per cent of the population — about 3.1 crore people — reporting use. Opioid use stood at 2.1 per cent, or 2.26 crore people, with heroin identified as the most prevalent, followed by pharmaceutical opioids and opium. Northeastern states including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland showed higher prevalence rates.

The survey also flagged notable use of sedatives and inhalants. About 1.08 per cent of Indians use sedatives without prescription, while inhalant use stood at 0.7 per cent, disproportionately affecting children and adolescents. Other substances such as cocaine, amphetamine-type stimulants and hallucinogens were used by smaller proportions of the population, but experts noted significant variations across states, reinforcing the need for tailored interventions. The report emphasised that the lack of credible data had previously made it difficult to design targeted policies and programmes. With this new evidence, governments are better positioned to strengthen prevention, treatment and rehabilitation strategies, while improving coordination between health and law enforcement agencies.

Telangana has taken a major step forward by announcing the establishment of 35 addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) across government teaching hospitals under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Each ATF will function under the psychiatry department and comprise two units: a Substance Intoxication Care Unit (SICU), a 10-bed inpatient facility for managing acute intoxication, poisoning and withdrawal cases; and a de-addiction counselling centre (DACC), an outpatient unit providing counselling, psychosocial support, relapse prevention and family therapy. Patients admitted to SICU for emergency care will be mandatorily referred to DACC for follow-up counselling, ensuring continuity of treatment.

The government has laid down detailed Standard Operating Procedures for admissions, treatment and documentation. These include clinical assessment, substance-use history, drug screening, stabilisation protocols, psychiatric supervision, regular monitoring and mandatory follow-up counselling within seven days of discharge. Special provisions have been made for police and court-referred cases, including certification of drug dependence and judicial referral mechanisms. The Institute of Mental Health has been designated as the State Centre of Excellence, serving as the nodal referral centre for complex cases and providing training, technical guidance and monitoring of all ATFs. The director of Medical Education will oversee implementation, with monthly reviews and coordination through state and district-level committees under the anti-drug campaign.

Officials believe this initiative will significantly improve access to treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services, while strengthening Telangana’s efforts to curb substance abuse. The dual approach — national data-driven policy and Telangana’s rehab-centred model — represents a turning point in India’s fight against narcotic substance abuse. By combining evidence-based research with innovative state-level strategies, the country is better equipped to confront one of its most pressing public health and social challenges.