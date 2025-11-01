National Players Cry Foul in DSC-2024 Recruitment

Hyderabad:Candidates under the sports quota in the DSC-2024 recruitment have alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments, claiming that merit was ignored and ineligible candidates were selected. “National-level players were sidelined, while interstate and ineligible candidates were appointed. About 33 of them have already been working for the past 13 months,” said a candidate who requested anonymity.

The Telangana government had earmarked 97 sports quota posts out of the 11,000 teacher vacancies notified in 2024. Sources said that due to a shortage of eligible candidates, 67 posts were converted to an open quota and filled through general recruitment.



“District-level players were picked over national-level players, which is against the rules,” said another candidate. As per the selection procedure, sports quota appointments are to be made in four categories — international, national, inter-university and inter-district. Candidates said that no international-level applicants appeared for the exam.



Aggrieved candidates approached the High Court, following which a re-verification of 393 candidates was conducted in November 2024, including the 33 already appointed. A second re-verification was later ordered by another committee, but candidates allege that results have not been declared even months after completion.



“The department continues to allow 33 ineligible candidates to work, which violates the rules. If this delay continues, they will secure permanent positions, making it impossible to replace them,” said a protesting candidate. A national-level player added, “We have been waiting for fair recruitment. The department must remove ineligible candidates and give postings to those with national credentials. Many of those working haven’t even submitted their certificates.”



Activist N. Ravi Mudiraj from Nagarkurnool said that despite repeated representations, no action was taken. “I have filed complaints with the NHRC, Central Vigilance Commission and Lokayukta against school education director Naveen Nicholas, seeking an investigation into the delay,” he said.



A senior official from the department of school education said that 28 national-level players are currently under consideration out of the 97 posts, and the final report has been submitted to the government. “The process is expected to be completed within a week,” the official said.