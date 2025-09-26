National Luminaries to Attend RSS Dasara Event

Hyderabad: Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations, beginning with the Dasara festivities on October 2 in Nagpur, the Sangh’s foundation day. The event will mark the start of yearlong programmes commemorating 100 years of the organisation’s journey.

Dignitaries attending include Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (retd), industrialist Sanjeev Bajaj, Swami Shanakanad Giri from Ghana, Thai royal priest Bhishma Ranasibrahmanakul and Eda from Indonesia. In the run-up, singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan will perform in Nagpur on September 28.

The annual Dasara celebrations, held at Reshimbagh since 1995, have traditionally attracted luminaries from fields such as sports, science and the judiciary. This year’s edition will also see participation from representatives of the UK and the USA.

RSS sarkaryawah Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the keynote address on October 2. Festivities will feature traditional physical displays, weapon worship, yoga sessions, asanas and processions across key Nagpur venues, including Kastur Chand Park, Yashwant Stadium and the Indian Hockey Ground from September 27.

The centenary programme also emphasises public outreach through the Grah Sampark Abhiyan, along with Hindu Sammelans and youth events across the country. Founded in 1925 by Dr K.B. Hedgewar with 17 members, the RSS has since grown into a national organisation with deep social and cultural influence.