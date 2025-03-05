National Lok Adalat to be held on March 8 in Telangana

Hyderabad: Following directions of National Legal Services Authority, a national Lok Adalat will be conducted on March 8 in Telangana at all levels from the High Court to Taluq level for settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases - both pre litigation and pending litigation cases.

In this process, under the guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief and the Executive Chairman, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the national Lok Adalat is scheduled to be organized all over the State in all the courts on March 8 for settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases.

The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure or fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat, said Ch. Panchakshari, Member Secretary (District and Sessions Judge).

The Member Secretary requested the people to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat for settlement of their cases in physical and virtual mode. Therefore, all the persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases, may approach the Chairman and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in district court complex of respective districts or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or the nearest court to get their disputes resolved through national Lok Adalat.