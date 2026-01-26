National Flag Unfurled On Karregutta Hills For First Time

WARANGAL: The 77th Republic Day was marked by two contrasting incidents that underscored the spectrum of national duty in Telangana. While security forces unfurled the Tricolour for the first time atop the Maoist-dominated Karregutta hills in Mulugu district amid violent resistance, a government-run electricity substation in Hanamkonda district triggered public outrage by failing to observe the mandatory national holiday.

In a significant operational achievement, personnel of the 196th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 204th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) secured the Karregutta highlands in the South Bastar forest region. For decades, the hills had served as a stronghold of Naxal leadership, where only red flags were flown. On Monday morning, the National Flag was unfurled at the Tadpala base camp along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, marking the establishment of a security corridor extending from Pamnooru in Mulugu to Tadpala.

In sharp contrast, residents of Peesara village in Dharmasagar mandal expressed anger after the 132/33 KV government electricity substation failed to conduct a Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony. Locals alleged that the lapse amounted to a violation of national protocol, noting that Republic Day is one of the three mandatory national holidays, along with Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, that all public institutions are required to observe under the National and Festival Holidays Act.

The incident sparked demands for disciplinary action, with residents calling for an inquiry into the failure. As per administrative guidelines, the head of department or the officer in charge can face formal proceedings for non-compliance with national obligations. In the government sector, such lapses are treated as serious breaches of duty and national honour.

Legal experts said government employees are expected to participate in and organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, and failure to do so can lead to administrative action, including temporary replacement of authority or departmental censure. While security personnel risked their lives to hoist the Tricolour in a conflict zone, the silence at the Peesara substation stood out as a stark reminder of the need for administrative accountability in upholding democratic values.