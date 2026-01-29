National Flag Inaugurated.

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday inaugurated a 108-foot-tall flag pole with the National Flag at the Mehdipatnam Garrison here on Thursday, as a tribute to the armed forces and the country’s military legacy.

Governor Varma paid tribute to the bravery and discipline of the Indian armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families. He also recognised the role of veterans and Veer Naris, and urged National Cadet Corps cadets to uphold values of service, discipline and patriotism.

The Governor thanked Naveen Jindal, president of the Flag Foundation of India, for sponsoring the 108-foot-tall mast, appreciating the foundation’s efforts to promote respect for the National Flag.

Major General Rahul Dev Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division, said the installation “symbolised close coordination between the civil administration and the Indian Army.” He added that the high-mast flag reflected the Army’s commitment to upholding the dignity of the Tricolour.

The event organised by the Indian Army included a guard of honour, hoisting of the Tricolour and playing of the National Anthem, in the presence of senior Army officers, civil officials, soldiers, veterans and National Cadet Corps cadets.

The Mehdipatnam Garrison, known for its military heritage, was described as a place of discipline and readiness, with the newly installed National Flag standing as a lasting symbol of unity, sovereignty and constitutional values.