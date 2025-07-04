National Consumer Helpline Refunds Rs.7.14 Cr To Consumers In Past 2 Months

Hyderabad: The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has successfully facilitated refunds of Rs.7.14 crore to consumers including a consumer from Telangana in the last two months. This significant redressal was achieved across 30 sectors, effectively addressing 15,426 consumer grievances related to refund claims.

A consumer from Medak district lodged a grievance after receiving a three-star refrigerator instead of the five-star model ordered through an e-commerce platform.

Despite repeated delays in product pickup for return, the intervention of the helpline led to a full refund of Rs.17,490, with the consumer expressing satisfaction over the swift resolution provided by NCH by stating “I was very happy with the service of NCH. It has resolved my issue fastly”.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the NCH, a key initiative of the Department of Consumer Affairs, plays a crucial pre-litigation role in resolving consumer grievances swiftly and amicably, reducing the burden on consumer commissions under the Consumer Protection Act-2019.

Notably, the e-commerce sector accounted for the highest volume of grievances, registering 8,919 grievances, and correspondingly, the highest refund facilitation amounting to Rs.3.69 crore. This was followed by the travel and tourism sector, which saw refunds of Rs.81 lakh.

Grievances related to e-commerce refunds came from across the country, with the highest 1,242 from Uttar Pradesh and even smaller regions like Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli registering complaints reflecting NCH’s effectiveness as a truly nationwide consumer redressal platform.

The facilitation of Rs.7.14 crore in refunds between April 25 and June 30 2025 reflects the efficacy and responsiveness of the helpline, driven by the expansion of convergence partners and strong stakeholder engagement. This highlights NCH’s vital role in ensuring timely, hassle-free grievance redressal and reinforces its importance as a trusted, pre-litigation platform promoting consumer welfare and marketplace transparency.

This increase in the number of grievances and dockets registered at NCH also indicates the growing outreach of the platform, specially through digital modes.

This helpline has emerged as a single point of access for consumers across the country to seek grievance redressal at the pre-litigation stage. Consumers can register their grievances in 17 languages through a toll-free number 1915.

Grievances can also be submitted through the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), an Omni-channel, IT-enabled central portal. Multiple channels are available for this purpose, including WhatsApp (8800001915), SMS (8800001915), email (nch-ca[at]gov[dot]in), the NCH app, the web portal (consumerhelpline.gov.in), and the UMANG App offering flexibility and convenience to consumers.