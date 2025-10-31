National Canine Bravery Awards To Celebrate Courageous Dogs At HyCan 2025
Nominations received from SSB, CISF, BSF, NSG, Telangana State Police and other law-enforcement agencies
HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, HyCan 2025 - Hyderabad’s popular pet show, will host the National Canine Bravery Awards, also known as “K9 Heroes" which is jointly organised by the RRU Commando K9 Academy and the Hyderabad Canine Club.
According to official and industry sources, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) collectively maintain nearly 4,000 Police Service K9s (PSKs) across India. Of these 1,500 dogs are with CRPF, 700 with CISF, and 100 with NSG. The Telangana State Police canine squad alone has around 150 dogs of various breeds. Across all state police forces, an earlier report cited 2,365 dogs (1,516 sniffers + 849 trackers), reflecting the growing scale and importance of K9 deployment nationwide.
During the event, 2–3 exemplary K9s will be conferred with the National Canine Bravery Award in the presence of senior police officials, CAPF representatives, and dignitaries -celebrating their unwavering loyalty, courage, and service to the nation.