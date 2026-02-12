NASR Girls Back Lion Adoption Drive

Hyderabad:NASR Girls School management and students have stepped forward for conservation, adopting a majestic African lion with a ₹3 lakh gesture at Nehru Zoological Park on Wednesday.

In a heartwarming blend of education, community spirit and wildlife care, students and leaders from NASR Girls School, Khairatabad, turned their initiative into a force for good.



They handed over a cheque for ₹3 lakh to adopt Krithin, a seven-year-old male African lion, for a full year showing how young voices can make a meaningful impact on conservation.



Leading the initiative were prominent figures from NASR Education Society: Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan (chairman), Begum Salwa Khan (director, NASR Education Academy), Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed (director, academics & principal, Nasr School), and Mir Jamaluddin Hammad (executive director, finance). Joined by students and staff, they presented the cheque to J. Vasantha, IFS, curator of Nehru Zoological Park.



“Our girls, staff and management organised exhibition stalls on campus, turning creativity into conservation,” said Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan. He thanked the zoo for the adoption opportunity, calling the event a joyful milestone in fostering environmental responsibility.



Curator J. Vasantha expressed gratitude: “This generous donation from NASR Girls School inspires other schools and students to join our animal adoption scheme. Krithin will thrive thanks to their passion.”



The special ceremony highlighted Hyderabad’s growing commitment to wildlife welfare. The adoption not only supports Krithin’s care but also sets a positive example for youth to conserve nature.

