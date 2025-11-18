Naseeruddin Family’s Relatives To Take Part In Last Rites In Madina

Hyderabad: Eleven relatives of the Naseeruddin family are set to leave for Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Wednesday to take part in the final burial rituals of their loved ones, who died in a bus accident near Madina.

Sultana’s elder brother, Shaik Rasheed, said his youngest sister’s husband and children also died in the accident. “It is a huge loss and a heartbreaking tragedy for our family,” he said.

Members of the family who reached the Haj House on Tuesday were inconsolable over the deaths of 18 relatives, including children. Naseeruddin’s younger brother, Shaik Ghouse, said they were three brothers and two sisters, and that Naseeruddin was the eldest. “There are no words to describe the situation,” he said.

“I spoke to Salauddin just before the incident. We are expecting the funerals to be held in Jeddah or Mecca,” said Mohammed Ali, a cousin of Salauddin.

The family said they were planning to send a few more relatives through private travel arrangements to participate in the burial rituals. Siraj, another son of Naseeruddin who lives in the USA, is also expected to join the rituals, the family members added.