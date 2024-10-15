Nasdaq-Listed SEI Looking to Open Hyderabad Capacity Centre

Hyderabad: US-based financial services major SEI (formerly Simulated Environments Inc.) is in talks with the government to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the city hosts GCCs of the world’s top five banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) players — Bank of America, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

During a meeting with SEI’s senior leadership in Hyderabad, Sridhar Babu said the state’s talent pool was pivotal in attracting GCCs. The meeting focused on the potential establishment of the GCC in Hyderabad and its impact on the local economic and technological growth.

SEI's global chief technology officer Zachary Womack and global head of operations David Langdale told the minister that Hyderabad was emerging as an attractive location for the GCC due to the presence of quality human resource, advanced infrastructure and business-friendly environment fostered by the state government.

They also stated that their GCC could play an important role in supporting SEI’s global digital engineering strategy and enhancing capabilities in its key markets.

Sridhar Babu pointed out that the state government, with its Young India Skill University, will enhance the state's talent pool to meet global opportunities.

SEI, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, US and Nasdaq stock market, has a global workforce of approximately 5,000 employees across technology, operations, and asset management. SEI's proposed GCC could create high-skilled engineering and financial jobs over the next three years in Hyderabad.

Apart from Womack and Langdale, the SEI delegation that met Sridhar Babu included chief data officer Deepak Bhardwaj, head of development for SEI’s private banking and wealth management division Meenakshi Meel and delivery head for SEI, India, Shanoo Maniar.