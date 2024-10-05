Narsingi Police issue lookout notice for YouTuber Harsha Sai

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police have issued a lookout notice for YouTuber Harsha Sai in connection with a sexual assault case on Saturday. He was booked by the Narsingi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to the police, the complainant has also alleged that the man blackmailed her with private photos and videos.

The woman, in her complaint alleged that Harsha Sai had befriended her after meeting at a party and both of them were working together on different assignments.







