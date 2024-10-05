 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Narsingi Police issue lookout notice for YouTuber Harsha Sai

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 8:50 AM GMT
Narsingi Police issue lookout notice for YouTuber Harsha Sai
x
YouTuber Harsha Sai

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police have issued a lookout notice for YouTuber Harsha Sai in connection with a sexual assault case on Saturday. He was booked by the Narsingi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to the police, the complainant has also alleged that the man blackmailed her with private photos and videos.

The woman, in her complaint alleged that Harsha Sai had befriended her after meeting at a party and both of them were working together on different assignments.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
YouTuber Harsha Sai Narsingi Police Telangana Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick