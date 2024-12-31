 Top
Narsingi: Drunk Thief Found Unconscious Inside Liquor Shop

31 Dec 2024 11:09 AM IST
Narsingi: Drunk Thief Found Unconscious Inside Liquor Shop
The shop owner found the unconscious thief lying inside the shop when he opened it in the morning.

Medak: In a bizarre incident, a thief broke into a liquor shop in Narsingi on Sunday midnight. Along with stealing cash and the hard drive containing CCTV footage, he consumed alcohol inside the shop and eventually passed out there.

The shop owner found the unconscious thief lying inside the shop when he opened it in the Monday Narsingi: Drunk Thief Found Unconscious Inside Liquor Shopmorning. He immediately alerted the police, and the thief was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
According to Sub-Inspector Ahmed Moinuddin, a case has been registered. However, the thief’s identity remains unknown as he had not regained consciousness by Monday night.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
