Narsingh Donates ₹50 Lakh to Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project, a landmark cultural initiative by the Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad (HKM-H), has received a generous donation of ₹50 lakh from Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt. Ltd.

The contribution was made by the company’s Managing Director, Sri Sanjay Singhania, and Director, Sri Ravikanth Singhania. The donation cheque was formally handed over to Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji (M.Tech, IIT Chennai), President of the Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad.

With this latest donation, Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium’s total contribution to the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project now stands at ₹1.14 crore.

The Singhania-led enterprise has also set a business turnover target of ₹300 crore for the financial year 2025–26.

Expressing his gratitude, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji lauded the firm’s philanthropic gesture, emphasizing that such initiatives play a key role in preserving and promoting India’s spiritual and cultural legacy for future generations.