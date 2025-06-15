Narsaiah Goud Slams Delay In Conduct Of Local Body Polls

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud criticised the Congress government on Saturday for failing to conduct local body elections even after 18 months of being in power. He said the prolonged delay halted development work as gram panchayats rely on funding from the Central Finance Commission.

Dr Goud said the tenures of 12,769 sarpanches ended in January last year, 5,717 MPTC members in May, and 538 ZPTCs, MPPs, and ZPTC chairpersons about a year ago. Furthermore, 128 out of 130 municipalities completed their terms six months ago. Despite this, the state government has shown no urgency to hold elections.

The former MP highlighted that local body elections fall under Articles 243-A, 243-U, and 243-ZA of the Indian Constitution, making their conduct the sole responsibility of the state government and the State Election Commission.

"The Central government has no role in this matter. Due to the failure to hold elections, people of Telangana have been deprived of `1,514 crore under the 15th Finance Commission and another `800 crore under the 14th Finance Commission," Dr Goud.

On the issue of reservation, the senior BJP leader noted that the state government holds the authority to decide the reservation percentage with the State Election Commission implementing the process. However, the government has failed to provide clarity.

To fulfil the Congress' promise of 42% reservation for BCs, the Supreme Court had mandated the state to conduct a caste census, establish a BC commission, and form a dedicated committee.

Dr Goud accused the government of making only announcements without making any progress in this regard.