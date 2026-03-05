Narender Reddy, Singhvi among Congress RS candidates: AICC

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced names of six candidates including two from Telangana for contesting Rajya Sabha (RS) elections.

Of the six candidates, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were from Telangana while Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh and Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana. Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and M Christopher Tilak were from Tamil Nadu.

The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the proposal for the candidature of six persons to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates from the States, said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.