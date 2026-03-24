NAREDCO Welcomes Changes to Building Rules

Hyderabad: The real estate body NAREDCO Telangana has welcomed the state government’s amendments to building rules issued under GO 95, stating that the changes could ease project execution.

In a statement, the organisation said the amendments aim to simplify regulations and align them with current urban requirements. “NAREDCO Telangana appreciates the government’s consultative approach. The amendments can support the next phase of urban growth by encouraging investment and improving project timelines,” its secretary general said.

The body said provisions such as revised height norms, flexible use of Transferable Development Rights and phased payment structures may help reduce procedural constraints and improve cash flow during construction.

It added that the changes could also influence housing supply and compensation mechanisms linked to land acquisition.

Officials said the response from the industry reflects expectations of improved project delivery under the revised framework.