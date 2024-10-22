Naredco Telangana to Host 14th Property Show at Hitex from October 25-27

Hyderabad: Real estate industry body Naredco Telangana will host the 14th edition of the Naredco Telangana Property Show from Oct 25- 27 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. It will showcase residential, office, commercial, and retail projects from over 100 exhibitors.



“Over the past decade, the city’s real estate sector has consistently delivered double-digit growth, outpacing other major cities, due to its robust infrastructure and policies of the Telangana government. Our focus remains on delivering sustainable solutions that meet the needs of consumers and also ensuring that Hyderabad remains a top destination for real estate growth and development," said Vijaya Sai Meka, president Naredco Telangana.The industry body said it welcomes the formation of HYDRA and its objectives of protecting the lakes of Hyderabad and government lands. It also welcomed the statement of chief minister A Revanth Reddy that projects with valid permissions will be protected by the government. The statement clears doubts and concerns among the prospective buyers, it said.Real estate market in Hyderabad is one of the booming ones in India. It is witnessing rapid growth in IT, ITeS, pharma, aviation, automobiles, and other sectors through the consistent efforts by Telangana government. Hyderabad continues to shine brightly in the corporate landscape, emerging as the top choice for multinational companies to set up their operations, a release said.