Narayanguda Sadar Festival Draws Crowds and Politicians

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s biggest Sadar Utsav Mela, a major festival of the Yadav community, was organised at Narayanguda on Wednesday, drawing thousands of people from across the city.

As part of the festival, the decorated bulls were brought out in processions from different parts of the city. Traditionally, the Yadav families used to showcase their own bulls. However, in recent years, organisers are bringing in all-India champion bulls, along with large music bands and cultural troupes.

The roads leading to the Narayanguda YMCA were packed with processions. Several politicians also made their way to the Sadar Utsav as the Jubilee Hills bypol is just days away.

Considered the largest and most prominent procession in the city, the Sadar Utsav has been celebrated since the 1940s and continues to be a defining event for the Yadav community.

Before being taken out in procession, the bulls were offered special puja. Edla Hari Babu Yadav, the vice-president of the Sadar Utsav Samithi, said that around 300 bulls participated in the event and that members of the community, including youth from all religions, took part with great enthusiasm.

B. Ramu Yadav, a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Saroornagar, shared his family’s long-standing association with the festival. “My great-grandfather started bringing our bulls to the Sadar in 1942. We still participate it and keep the procession simple with a traditional band. For our family, this festival is a joy,” he said.

The best bull and participating owners were honoured with medals and prizes by the committee members.