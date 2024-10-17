Narayanguda Market empty, 2 years after construction

Hyderabad: The multi-storey market complex at Narayanguda was constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) two years ago but it remains closed today. Vendors have not been allocated any space inside the building, forcing them to continue selling on the roadside. The prolonged wait for the vendors to move into a permanent space has led to growing frustrations.



Vendors said communication with the GHMC has yielded little action. They mentioned that the market has been largely empty, with no progress on the promised auctions or shop allocations.

C. Srinivas, a vendor who has been working for 40 years in the Narayanguda market, told Deccan Chronicle, “We keep talking to the GHMC, but they don’t listen. They promised to open the shop, yet nothing has happened. This building was supposed to serve as a market, but now it feels unnecessary and has left us helpless.”

“It’s been five years since we’ve been sitting on the road, waiting for something to change. We also paid for electricity, but we were permitted inside the building even once in the last two years. There’s been no work happening, and we just want answers." he added.

An official from the GHMC told Deccan Chronicle, “One reason for the hold-up is the transfer of the IAS officer overseeing this matter. This new building is underway, and I will do my best to ensure action is taken by the end of this month."

Efforts to initiate an auction for shop spaces have been delayed, and vendors are requesting rate relaxations before the process begins.