Narayana Educational Institutions Students Excelled in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions said its students had excelled in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results, with three students securing 100 percentile and five emerged as state toppers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra and Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 percentile from the Narayana institute, a statement said. These students topped their respective states were and among the top performers in the country.

Other toppers included A. Vishnu Sai Teja from Karnataka who secured 99.999 percentile and Tanay Ajit Prabhu from Goa 99.825.

Narayana Educational Institutions directors Dr P. Sindhura and P. Sharani Ponguru appreciated the dedication of the students, the support of their families, and the efforts of Narayana’s academic teams for the achievement. Students' success stems from Narayana’s robust learning ecosystem, which emphasises conceptual mastery and rigorous practice, they added.