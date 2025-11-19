Lokesh Reaffirms Commitment to Policy Continuity

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh said that the government remains committed to supporting industries and honouring all MoUs signed during the previous administration at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 press conference.

Lokesh emphasised that “government is a continuous institution”, noting that while political parties may change, the responsibility to maintain trust and stability for investors remains intact.

He stated that the government has already reached out to investors who signed MoUs earlier and is actively providing a supportive and reliable business environment. Stressing the importance of policy stability, Lokesh added that policy continuity is crucial for investor confidence, and the state is fully committed to ensuring it.