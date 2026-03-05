Nampally Station Revamp Deadline 2027: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy announced that the fully renovated Nampally Railway Station, featuring modern architecture and elevation, will be ready by the end of 2027.

The ₹327 crore project currently underway will include a sprawling 6,500 sq ft central hall equipped with a restaurant, food courts and other stalls. Passengers will access platforms or exit the station through two distinct routes from this central hall.

After inspecting the civil works at the station, Kishan Reddy stated that the new facility would feature 16 lifts and 8 escalators to help passengers reach platforms effortlessly. Basement 1 and Basement 2 will provide parking for over 150 four-wheelers.

The station will also offer ultra-modern retiring rooms and dormitories, with CCTV coverage for every inch of the premises.

Highlighting the Modi government's investments, Kishan Reddy noted that ₹5,454 crore has been allocated for railway works in the current financial year in the state, compared to just ₹258 crore in 2014.

He added that the new Nampally station aligns with Telangana's brand image and is designed to meet future demands. Currently, it handles only 20,000 passengers daily with just 20 trains.

Kishan Reddy further stated that 346 km of new railway lines have already been laid in the state, while upgradation of 513 km—including doubling and tripling—has been completed. Works on doubling the Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar line, tripling the Raghavapuram–Mandamarri section, and tripling plus electrification of the Kazipet–Vijayawada route are progressing briskly.

In addition to new lines, the Railways have electrified 1,979 km of tracks and implemented Kavach safety systems over 639 km covering 63 stations.

Tenders have been called to extend Kavach to another 384 km, ensuring accident-free journeys. The Railways will invest ₹50,000 crore in three high-speed corridors announced in the recent budget, connecting Hyderabad to Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru, he said.