Verdict in Allu Arjun’s Bail Petition Case on Jan 3

Hyderabad: The Nampally Court will pronounce its verdict on January 3 regarding the bail petition filed by Telugu film actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya 70 MM theatre stampede case. The court heard the arguments on Monday and reserved its judgment.

The actor was arrested on December 13 after a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was filed against him. The Nampally Court had sent the actor to judicial custody for 14 days, and he was briefly lodged in the Chanchalguda jail. However, his lawyer approached the High Court, which granted him interim bail the same day, instructing him to move the trial court for regular bail.