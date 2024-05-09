Nampally court to declare decision on warrants against Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: The Nampally Metropolitan Magistrate court adjourned pronouncing its orders in the petition filed by Telangana police seeking to issue an arrest warrant against T. Prabhakar Rao, former chief of special intelligence bureau (SIB) and prime accused in the phone tapping case, and accused number six Sravan Kumar, MD of I- News. The court may pronounce the orders on Friday.



After perusing memos filed on behalf of Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar and arguments submitted by their counsels Surender Rao and others, the court reserved orders in the petitions and said that it will pronounce orders on Friday.

Meanwhile, Panjagutta police urged the court for issue warrants against them, as they have gone abroad. In the memo, filed on behalf of Prabhakar Rao, mentioned that his client’s visit to the USA was planned much earlier. The return ticket has been booked for June 26, he said.

Prabhakar Rao also provided his USA contact number for reaching him any time for the investigation purposes and assured to fully cooperate with the investigation.

In the memo filed on behalf of Sravan Kumar, it was submitted that he has no role and he is not party to any illegal omission or commissions. However, he had received urgent communication from his brother-in-law, requesting him to immediately travel to the United States to assist his sister as she was suffering from some health issues.

The counsel for both sought the court to reject the petition filed by the police seeking issuance of warrants against Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar.