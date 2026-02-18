Nampally Court Gets Hoax Bomb Call

Hyderabad: The criminal court complex received a bomb threat call on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the complex and checked the premises thoroughly only to confirm that it was a hoax call. The police did not allow outsiders to enter the premises till the completion of checking in the complex.

There were also reports that the district court in Karimnagar received a bomb call. An email was forwarded to the district email ID by unknown persons informing that RDX was planted in the court and it would explode any time.

However, the police termed it as a hoax email. The police tightened the security at the court complexes in wake of hoax bomb calls.