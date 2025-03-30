Names of loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa sops to be published at gram panchayat offices

In a bid to reaffirm its commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and counter Opposition allegations on the implementation of welfare schemes, the state government has initiated plans to display the names of beneficiaries for the Crop Loan Waiver and Rythu Bharosa schemes at gram panchayat offices and along main village roads.



District officials have begun calling for tenders from local printing shops to produce 6x3 sized flexies, each featuring 35 to 40 names of beneficiaries. It is estimated that nearly 2,000 flexies will be required in the Nirmal district alone, with each unit priced at Rs 350.

The move aims to serve as a strong communication tool to engage the public and generate debate on the effective implementation of welfare schemes, particularly in contrast to the claims made by the BRS and BJP regarding poor scheme execution. Officials believe that showcasing these details will not only dispel false allegations but also highlight the government's efforts during challenging financial times, while also setting the stage for the upcoming local body elections.

Additional collectors for local bodies, including Faizan Ahmed in Nirmal district, are overseeing the tenders and installation of the flexies across identified locations. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said that the initiative is designed to inform villagers about the number of farmers benefiting from these schemes, thereby exposing the Opposition's false claims with clear facts and figures.