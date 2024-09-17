Watch: Nalgonda Youths catch burglar, serve him pulihora after beatings

Hyderabad: In a mix of emotions, the youths who apprehended a burglar in Yellareddyguda Village of Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district, served him food after physically disciplining him.

Pogala Ganesh, the burglar who was involved in multiple house burglaries was caught by the youths. He was given a beating from the locals after they tied him to a pole.

However, as the burglar complained of hunger, the 'angry' youths turned 'kind' and fed him Pulihora (Traditional Tamarind rice) with their own hands.

The strange incident caught the eye of netizens as the videos went viral.

They later handed the repeat offender to the police.

Watch: