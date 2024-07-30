Nalgonda Will Be Made Ganja-Free: SP

NALGONDA: Superintendent of police Sharath Chandra Pawar on Tuesday said with collective efforts of the government and civil society, Nalgonda would soon be made a ganja-free district in the state.



As part of Mission Parivarthana, the district police on Tuesday offered counselling to 50 youths who were caught consuming ganja and to their parents in the district police office.



The SP said addiction to ganja and drugs would spoil the lives of youths. Drugs testing kits have been supplied to all police stations in the district, he said, adding the police would conduct drunk and drive checking with the kits which would detect if the person consumed ganja any time in last six months. Psychiatrist Dr Shiva Kumar explained all the ill effects of ganja consumption and told parents about the behavioural change in the youths, who are addicted to drugs.The SP said addiction to ganja and drugs would spoil the lives of youths. Drugs testing kits have been supplied to all police stations in the district, he said, adding the police would conduct drunk and drive checking with the kits which would detect if the person consumed ganja any time in last six months.

He said the police would check on the youths who were earlier caught consuming ganja, if they are still continuing their habit. If a person is caught while consuming ganja, a case would be filed against him under the NDPS Act under which he may get six months in jail, he added.



District collector C. Narayana Reddy said there is a need for collective efforts by the authorities and youth outfits to turn Nalgonda into a ganja-free district in the state.



