Nalgonda Weaver to Showcase Indian Handlooms at UK Fair

Nalgonda: Chilukuri Srinivas, a weaver from Chandur in Nalgonda district, has been given a rare opportunity to showcase the weaving process of double ikat, jamdani, Kanchi, twill ikat, Kota, and Kanchi ikat fabrics at the Spring Fair in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from February 1 to 4.

The fair, held annually in the UK for the past 75 years, is the largest retail trade show, attracting more than 38,000 visitors and featuring 1,400 exhibitors from across the world.

The Union ministry of textiles selected Srinivas to give a live demonstration of traditional weaving techniques at the fair. He will leave for Birmingham on January 30, carrying a 24‑inch mini‑loom to showcase his craft.

Telangana Weavers Service Centre director Dr Arun Kumar said Srinivas was chosen under the National Handloom Development Programme to promote the glory of Indian textiles internationally.

Expressing his happiness, Srinivas said he was elated to get the opportunity. “I am proud to showcase the glory of Indian textile art at the international level. I hope my live handloom demonstration will attract global textile traders towards India,” he said.