Nalgonda Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Dr. Paul Joseph Gotham, (52), a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Chinthapally in Nalgonda district, was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Veterinary Hospital in Chinthapally when he allegedly demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs.6,000 from a complainant for doing official favour.



He allegedly demanded bribe to issue health and valuation certificate for eight buffaloes belonging to the complainant and his cousin. Goutham thereby performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly.

The bribe amount was recovered from Goutham at his instance. Right hand fingers of Goutham and inner flap of the left side pocket of his shirt also yielded positive results in the chemical test. The ACB officials produced Goutham before the special court for ACB cases at Nampally after which he was remanded to judicial custody.