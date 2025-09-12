Nalgonda Urges Pet Lovers to Adopt Stray Dogs

Nalgonda: In a bid to tackle the stray dog menace, district authorities have introduced the idea of “Adopt a Stray Dog,” urging pet lovers to take responsibility for stray dogs through adoption. The programme will be formally launched in Nalgonda on Friday. According to a recent survey, around 40,000 stray dogs have been identified in the district. Based on these reports and information collected from village-level authorities, the district administration has prepared an action plan to implement the initiative.

Additional district collector Narayana Amit said the administration is adopting a three-pronged strategy of vaccination, sterilisation surgeries, and adoption to control the problem. So far, 25 people have registered to adopt stray dogs. Instead of releasing dogs back after sterilisation, they will now be made available for adoption by pet lovers.

At the time of adoption, written assurances will be taken from adopters, who must follow all guidelines, including timely vaccinations and addressing health issues. Authorities will regularly monitor whether the adopters are properly taking care of the dogs.

Amit said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the stray dog menace in the district. He added that a wide-ranging awareness campaign will be launched under the slogan “Stray or pedigree, every dog deserves dignity.” He expressed confidence that the initiative will bring about drastic changes in the coming days.