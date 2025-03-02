Nalgonda: Two youth die in multiple vehicle collision on NH 65

Nalgonda: Two people were killed and two others injured in a four-vehicle collision on National Highway No. 65 at Pedda Kaparthy in Chityal mandal early Sunday morning.

The accident, which occurred at 1.30 am, involved a container lorry, two cars, and a private travel bus bound for Suryapet from Hyderabad.

According to Chityal sub-inspector N. Dharma, the car carrying the victims — identified as 30-year-old Syed Nawaz and 28-year-old Mohamed Zubair from Nalgonda town — was hit from behind by an overspeeding container lorry. The impact forced the car into a private travel bus after its driver applied the brakes upon hearing a loud sound.

Another car following the container lorry lost control and collided with a road divider, injuring two passengers who were later taken to a private hospital in Narketpally.

Rescue teams cleared the vehicles jammed over a 2-km stretch, and the bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda for autopsy.

This incident follows a similar multi-vehicle collision that occurred in October 2024 on NH 65 at Akupamula in Suryapet district, involving three private buses and a DCM truck.