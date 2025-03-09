Nalgonda: Two die, three hurt in road accident on NH 65

Nalgonda: Two persons died and three others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 at AP Lingotam village in Narketpally mandal, reportedly due to dense fog in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred when a car travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a stationary lorry parked beside the highway. The deceased have been identified as Sai Goud and Praveen, both residents of Alwal in Hyderabad.

Three other occupants in the car sustained injuries and have been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Narketpally, for treatment. Further details are awaited.







