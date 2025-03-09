 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Nalgonda: Two die, three hurt in road accident on NH 65

Telangana
DC Correspondent
9 March 2025 4:44 PM IST

The accident occurred when a car travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a stationary lorry parked beside the highway.

Nalgonda: Two die, three hurt in road accident on NH 65
x
The car involved in the accident on NH-65 is reduced to a pulp.

Nalgonda: Two persons died and three others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 at AP Lingotam village in Narketpally mandal, reportedly due to dense fog in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred when a car travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a stationary lorry parked beside the highway. The deceased have been identified as Sai Goud and Praveen, both residents of Alwal in Hyderabad.
Three other occupants in the car sustained injuries and have been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Narketpally, for treatment. Further details are awaited.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nalgonda 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X