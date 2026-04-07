Nalgonda: Two Die After Tractor Carrying Electric Poles Overturns

Nalgonda: Two persons were killed in a tragic road accident at Mulakapally in Gurrampode mandal of Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Satyanarayana and Saidulu, were residents of Pochampally. The accident occurred when a tractor transporting cement electric poles overturned near Mulakapally while attempting to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

As the tractor toppled, the electric poles fell onto Satyanarayana and Saidulu, who were traveling in the trolley attached to the vehicle. Both sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.