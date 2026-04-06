 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Nalgonda To Host Innovation Panchayat On April 11

Telangana
6 April 2026 8:45 PM IST

District collector Badugu Chandrashekar released the publicity poster at the Collectorate

Nalgonda To Host Innovation Panchayat On April 11
x
Publicity poster for ‘Innovation Panchayat’ to be held at the IT Tower in Nalgonda on April 6.
Nalgonda: The “Innovation Panchayat” programme will be held at the IT Tower in Nalgonda on April 11, aimed at encouraging young innovators in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.
District collector Badugu Chandrashekar released the publicity poster at the Collectorate and said innovators from Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts could participate and showcase their ideas. He said experts would provide guidance on technical aspects, industry linkage and pathways to bring innovations to the market. Interested participants have been asked to register by scanning the QR code provided by the organisers.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nalgonda 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X