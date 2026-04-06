Nalgonda To Host Innovation Panchayat On April 11

Nalgonda: The “Innovation Panchayat” programme will be held at the IT Tower in Nalgonda on April 11, aimed at encouraging young innovators in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

District collector Badugu Chandrashekar released the publicity poster at the Collectorate and said innovators from Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts could participate and showcase their ideas. He said experts would provide guidance on technical aspects, industry linkage and pathways to bring innovations to the market. Interested participants have been asked to register by scanning the QR code provided by the organisers.