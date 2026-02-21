Nalgonda to be Developed as ‘Super Smart City’: Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said Nalgonda would be developed into a “super smart city” while preserving its green cover.

Speaking to the media after attending a private programme, he said plans had been prepared to promote business activity in Nalgonda and generate employment for local youth. In addition to ongoing works, infrastructure and civic facilities would be upgraded to smart city standards, he said, adding that he would seek necessary funds from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the initiative.

The minister said special focus would be given to enhancing green coverage and maintaining a healthy urban environment alongside development.

He advised the municipal corporation to implement an effective door-to-door waste collection system to improve sanitation. He said efforts would be made to develop Nalgonda into a model city in Telangana within the next two years.

Nalgonda Municipal Corporation mayor Burri Chaithanya Srinivas was present.