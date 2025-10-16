Nalgonda Second In Giving Indiramma Houses

Nalgonda: Nalgonda district ranked second in Telangana in implementing the Indiramma Housing Scheme, following Narayanpet district.

Telangana housing corporation managing director P. Goutham commended district officials for their performance in sanctioning, grounding, payments, and progress of Indiramma houses. Of the 19,625 houses sanctioned, 17,247 were allotted to eligible beneficiaries, and 13,581 have been grounded. Construction work on 10,116 houses is at various stages. In September alone, ₹80 crore was disbursed to beneficiaries for construction.

District collector Ila Tripati and project director Raj Kumar were appreciated for their efforts in achieving this milestone.