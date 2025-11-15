Nalgonda Police Launch Project Shuddhi To Curb Student Drug Abuse

Nalgonda: Nalgonda police launched a new programme called “Project Shuddhi” on Children’s Day on Friday to create awareness among students about the ill effects of drug abuse.

Speaking at the launch event held in a private school in Nalgonda, Police Superintendent Sharat Chandra Pawar said that under Project Shuddhi, police personnel will visit schools and colleges to educate students on the dangers of consuming drugs and ganja, which can destroy their lives. He added that the slogan “Smart children… a drug-free life” will be widely publicised. Children, he said, are the future citizens who will shape the nation.

He noted that the police will explain the harmful impact of drug use on students’ health, education and future careers. Children should stay away from bad habits and focus on their studies to achieve greater goals in life, he stressed.

Under Mission Parivarthan, the district police have already helped many youth overcome drug addiction, he added.