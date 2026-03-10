Nalgonda Police Arrests Inter-State Thief Targeting Wineshops

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Town-I police on Tuesday arrested one Kummari Narsimha for allegedly robbing wine shops and recovered ₹ 1.77 lakh from his possession. Police cracked the case while investigating a complaint of theft registered last year.

Nalgonda Town-I circle inspector Rajaskehar Reddy said an unidentified person had broken into a wine shop on night of December 7, 2025, and stole ₹ 5 lakh. Based on CCTV footage, police identified the accused as Narsimha, a native of Sayyed Malkapur of Parigi madnal in Vikarabad district.

The police arrested Narasimha at Devarakonda Road in Nalgonda. Upon inquiry, he reportedly confessed that he has committed thefts in three wine shops in Nalgonda city.

Police said he had been jailed in Andhra Pradesh for similar incidents. On being released, he had allegedly struck at wine shops in Nalgonda, on the assumption that he would not be identified.

Police said Narasimha had been residing at Matchalapalem of Bellamkonda mandal in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh for the last few years.