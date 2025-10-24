 Top
Telangana
24 Oct 2025 11:12 PM IST

A case under relevant sections of the Pocso Act was registered against Chinthapally Nagesh at the Nalgonda Town-I police station in 2021 for sexually assaulting the victim.

Nalgonda Pocso Court Gives 21-Year Jail For Assault On Minor
The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 21 years of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹30,000.—DC Image

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda Pocso Court on Friday sentenced an accused to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

A case under relevant sections of the Pocso Act was registered against Chinthapally Nagesh at the Nalgonda Town-I police station in 2021 for sexually assaulting the victim. After her parents’ death, the 16-year-old girl was living with her aunt in Nalgonda.

Pocso public prosecutor Vemula Ranjit stated that Nagesh, 40, who is married and has two children, committed the offence, which came to light after the girl had become pregnant. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 21 years of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹30,000. It also directed the District Legal Services Authority to initiate the process for granting ₹10 lakh ex gratia to the victim.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
P. Srinivas
