Nalgonda: NG College Grounds to Get Synthetic Track, Open Gym

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi on Tuesday said a synthetic walking track and an open gym would be set up in the grounds of NG College at Nalgonda. She examined the walking track in the college grounds and interacted with the morning walkers. Speaking on the occasion, the district collector said the NG College ground hosted several sports events and meetings due to its large area.

Hundreds of students and youth would come to the college grounds to practice sports and games. The walkers would also prefer to select the walking track, which was 1.5 kilometers long, located in the college grounds. A synthetic walking track would be laid in the existing walking track for the convenience of the walkers, Ila Tripathi said.

She said an open gym had also been developed on the college grounds and directed the officials to prepare estimates for these two works immediately. These works would be taken up with the funds of Nalgonda municipality or her special funds, she added.

When the walkers brought the lack of proper lights along the walking track to her notice, she assured them that lights would be set up immediately along the walking track. The district collector said that measures would be taken to protect the land of NG College and to ensure that no one occupies it in the future.