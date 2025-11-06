Nalgonda Medical College Denies Ragging on Campus

Nalgonda: News reports telecast by a section of TV channels alleging that a ragging incident occurred at the Government Medical College in Nalgonda on October 31 and November 4 created a stir in the district.

Following the broadcast, police rushed to the college and initiated an inquiry. According to the reports, second-year students had allegedly ragged first-year students on October 31 and again on November 1.

Reacting to the news, the college principal, Dr J. Satyanarayana, issued a media statement clarifying that a preliminary inquiry had been conducted and no such incident was reported. He said that no first-year students had complained, nor had any written complaint been submitted so far.

It may be recalled that in 2024, four students of the same college were suspended over allegations of ragging junior students.