Nalgonda Man Held for Harassing Minor Girl
The girl’s parents lodged a complaint stating that the accused was harassing their minor daughter
Nalgonda: The Chinthakani police on Saturday arrested a man, Sheik Irfan, for misbehaving with a minor girl in Khammam district.
According to the police, Irfan, a native of Kothagudem, had been living in a village in Chinthakani mandal in search of livelihood. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint stating that Irfan was harassing their minor daughter.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 329(4), 74, 75, and 64 read with 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 12 and 8 of the POCSO Act. He was subsequently arrested.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
