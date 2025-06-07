Nalgonda Man Held for Harassing Minor Girl

Nalgonda: The Chinthakani police on Saturday arrested a man, Sheik Irfan, for misbehaving with a minor girl in Khammam district.

According to the police, Irfan, a native of Kothagudem, had been living in a village in Chinthakani mandal in search of livelihood. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint stating that Irfan was harassing their minor daughter.