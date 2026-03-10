Nalgonda: Lorry Rams Into Private Bus, Driver, Cleaner Dead

Nalgonda.10: A driver and cleaner of a private travels' bus died on the spot when a lorry hit them when they were involved in an argument with another lorry driver near Narketpally flyover in Nalgonda district.



The incident took place at 3 am when the driver and cleaner of a private bus were picking up quarrel with a driver of a lorry by getting down their vehicle for hitting their bus from its backside. When they were busy in exchange of words, an over speeding lorry hit the driver and cleaner of the private bus in which the duo died on the spot.

More details of those killed in the road accident are yet to come know.