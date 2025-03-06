Nalgonda: Lambadi women harness traditional culinary skills to make money

Nalgonda: In a display of entrepreneurship and cultural pride, Lambadi women are transforming their culinary heritage into a thriving business. Utilising age-old recipes and specialised techniques, these women set up roadside stalls serving jowari roti — a traditional staple that has not only satisfied the palates of their communities but also become a reliable source of income.

Across districts such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Bhongir, the aroma of freshly prepared jowari roti fills the evening air. In erstwhile Nalgonda alone, over 670 roadside stalls run by tribal women generate an annual business of approximately Rs 10 lakh. The bustling market has seen 221 stalls in Suryapet, 252 in Nalgonda, and 202 in Bhongir, with more than 100 outlets concentrated in Nalgonda town. Each evening from 5 pm to 10 pm, individual vendors sell between 80 to 100 rotis at Rs 20 each, netting them an income comparable to that of their male counterparts.

Experts note that the unparalleled quality and spice of Lambadi jowari roti set it apart from other offerings. Prepared using a technique perfected over generations, the process requires skillful hand-flattening of the dough — a method that takes about three minutes per roti. This artisanal craftsmanship is not only admired locally but also appreciated by health-conscious consumers.

The rising demand for jowari roti has been partly fueled by its health benefits. As diabetic patients increasingly seek alternatives to rice, they favour jowari roti, which is cultivated without fertilisers or pesticides. Medical professionals highlight that the dish is rich in essential minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and iron, and its high antioxidant content is beneficial for heart health. Additionally, its gluten-free properties have broadened its appeal to a wider audience.

Daravath Saritha, a trader from Jagana Thanda in Chivvemla mandal, shared her journey of entrepreneurship at her stall in Nalgonda’s Shivaji Nagar. “This skill has been passed down through generations, and I take pride in using it to support my family,” she remarked. Earning around Rs 20,000 per month, Saritha’s success story is a testament to the economic empowerment of Lambadi women.

Ramavath Lasya, another vendor operating on Devarakonda Road, explained the nuances of her craft. “Making jowari roti isn’t as straightforward as preparing wheat roti. It takes skill, precision, and experience,” Lasya said, emphasising that each roti’s perfection is a result of meticulous hand movements and dedicated practice.

Local customers, like diabetic patient K. Mahesh, have become loyal patrons, praising the roti’s taste and hygiene. “It’s not just the healthier choice — it’s the tastiest,” he commented, highlighting how these traditional foods have found new relevance in modern dietary regimes.